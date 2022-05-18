Biochemistry Graduate Under Pressure To Study Nursing

Hello All,

A friend studied Biochemistry in one of Nigeria’s Federal Universities, she has completed NYSC but she does not have a job yet.

Her brother who currently resides in the UK wants her to enrol in a school of Nursing in Nigeria and she is not happy with what her brother wants.

I asked her if her brother’s reason is because Nursing is profitable in the UK and she said YES, that’s his reason. The goal is that she’d eventually relocate to the the UK.

My concerns are:

1. Why study a course like Biochemistry and go back to a school of Nursing? Aren’t there better alternatives?

2. Most of the people I know that attended school of Nursing always go back to the Univeristy for BSc. Nursing.

3. School of Nursing in Nigeria will take her about 3 years and I am sure she will still need to write some exams before she will be able to work as a Registered Nurse in the UK.

Are there possibilities of moving to the UK to study that version of Nigerian School of Nursing? If yes, how expensive is it?

On the other hand, if she’s able to go to the UK for her masters, masters in what course can she apply for (please bear in my that she is a Biochemistry graduate) that would give her chances of securing a good job in the UK ( At least, a kind of job that would still make her earn something close to what Nurses earn)?

Please advise. Thank you

