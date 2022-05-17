Birds Are Falling From The Sky In India (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvaNbobe5aQ

HEATWAVE: birds are falling from the sky in India as a record heatwave dries up water sources.

Dehydrated birds are falling from the sky in India as a record heatwave dries up water sources, veterinary doctors and animal rescuers said, according to Reuters.

In India’s western Gujarat state, currently averaging temperatures over 110°F, dozens of high flying birds, including pigeons and kites, have been dropping out of the sky every day, Reuters reported.

Vets in an animal hospital in Ahmedabad said they had treated thousands of birds in recent weeks, the outlet said.

“This year has been one of the worst in recent times. We have seen a 10% increase in the number of birds that need rescuing,” Manoj Bhavsar, who works with the trust and has been rescuing birds for over a decade, told Reuters.

Vets have been injecting water into birds’ mouths with syringes and feeding them multivitamin tablets.

Other animals, including cats, have also been suffering from dehydration.

Since March, large parts of India and Pakistan have been suffering from searing temperatures, which the World Meteorological Organization said was India’s hottest March.

This month temperatures were expected to peak at around 122°F near the India and Pakistan border.

The nearly “unsurvivable” heat is increasingly the result of human-caused climate change, according to Yale Climate Connections.

https://www.businessinsider.com/india-birds-fall-from-sky-india-amid-record-122f-heatwave-2022-5?amp

