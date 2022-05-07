Bitcoin Lord Recovers His Cars From EFCC (Photos)

Shared with Caption ….

I Finally Defeated and Deflated @officialefcc In Federal High Court , My Cars and properties has been released to me , Never Believed at my Age ill be Fighting The Federal Government, But i have to fight for what is mine ,This is a proff that the Nigeria Justice System Works, Big Thank you to everyone that cared and a Big Big Shout out to My Legal Teams @sniperkc , You guys worked tirelessly to achieve this , I was Born To Break The Ice , This win is for the Youth , Lets Learn to fight for what is ours, Shout to those trading with blord , Brag for me it aint easy , Bitcoinlord family, I MADE HISTORY



