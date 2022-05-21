Blasphemy In Bauchi: ECWA Pastor Injured, Houses Burnt

A pastor has allegedly been injured and many houses burnt by irate youths who went on the rampage over alleged blasphemy in the Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent learnt that trouble started when a message was allegedly circulated on social media that a Christian girl in the town allegedly engaged in blasphemy of Islam.

A source, who spoke to our correspondent confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, the incident is true. It is an aftermath of the incident of the alleged blasphemy that happened in Sokoto last week.

“But Christian youths and others resisted and repelled them but that was after they had burnt down a shop attached to the church. Many houses were burnt down by the rampaging youths.

“In the process, one of the pastors of the ECWA church was seriously wounded; as I speak to you now, efforts are on to save his life.”

One of the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state also confirmed the incident to journalists in a telephone interview.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state and the Senior Special Assistant to the Bauchi State Governor on Christian Religious Affairs are aware.

He called on the Christian community in the state not to allow the situation to degenarate.

Efforts to get a confirmation on the incident from the Bauchi State Police Command proved abortive.

Several calls put through to the Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, were neither picked nor returned as of the time of filing this report.



https://punchng.com/breaking-tension-over-alleged-blasphemy-in-bauchi-pastor-injured-houses-burnt/

