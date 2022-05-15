Blasphemy: What Is The Position Of The Law?

In February 2006, Florence Chukwu, an English teacher in Bauchi State seized the Koran of one of her students that was reading the Koran while the English class was in progress in order to ensure that the student concentrate during class. For this professional conduct, a Muslim Mob was incited against her. During the riot that ensued, Florence Chukwu was murdered as well as 20 other Christians.

On 21st of March, 2007, a Muslim mob murdered one Mrs Christiana Oluwatoyin, a female teacher in Government Secondary School, Gombe. HER CRIME? She touched a bag allegedly containing a Koran, eventhough, she did not know that the bag contained a Koran. However, even without asking her, she was declared by the Muslim mob to have desecrated the Koran. Hence, Mrs Christiana Olwatoyin was murdered in cold blood.

In July 2016, the wife of a Deeper Life pastor told a Muslim man praying right at the front of her shop to move away as he was obstructing her customers. It should be noted that the the pastor’s wife had repeatedly told the said Muslim man not to pray at the the front of HER SHOP. However, for some strange reason, he persisted. On this particular day, the lady insisted that he should leave and for this, he accused her of blasphemy, incited a mob against her and murdered her.

There are countless instances where these senseless riots and violence had been incited in Northern Nigeria. Shall I reference the religious riots and killings that took place in the North Nigeria, simply because a white man in one of the Scandinavian countries drew a cartoon of the prophet or shall I talk about the religious riots and the death of more than 200 of fellow Nigerans because of an article written in This Day News Paper when Silver Bird wanted to host Miss World Beauty Pegeant in Abuja.

Eventhough, I strongly condemn derogatory statements and jokes against the prophet as every reasonable person should, may I note that the responses of my Muslim countrymen engaged in this barbaric riots and murders be condemned and opposed especially, when compared with the responses of their Christian countrymen.

For example, on 27th February, 2013, Nasir El-Rufai stated via Twitter thus: “If Jesus criticizes Jonathan’s govt, Maku/ Abati/ Okupe will say he (Jesus) slept with Mary Madgalene” yet Christians kept the peace.

During Easter of 2021, the CEO of Serling Bank named Abubakar Suleiman compared Jesus Christ to our local Agege Bread thus: “AGEGE BREAD, HE ROSE”. The Christians’ response to his comparison was captured in the Punch News Paper thus: “AGREE BREAD ADVERT: YOUR SINS FORGIVEN, CAN TELLS STERLING BANK”.

This write-up is for two purposes, firstly, to beseech my Muslim colleagues on this platform, especially those from the North to speak up and condemn these barbaric, inhuman and unlawful killings and riots. Especially, in your religious forums where such are taught and encouraged. For I strongly believe that if these killings are to be stopped, enlightened minds such as you are, must be at the fore front of the discuss. Your Muslim brothers would rather listen to you on this matter than listen to a Christian. We all owe the duty of peace, law and order to our beloved nation Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar (Former VP) condemned the killing via Twitter and facebook, but immediately some youth in Sokoto State declared that they will not vote for him for castigating their action, he deleted the post both on twitter and facebook unless you choose to believe his weak excuse. It should not be said that we turned our back to critical issues such as this for personal gains or politics.

Secondly, if the report that the riotting youth of Sokoto were able to breach the perimeters of the Sultan’s palace, who condemned their action and as a result, the Sultan had to flee his palace in the company of security escort because of the violent youth.

I am of the opinion that a sitting Governor or a President maybe chased out of his state by these religious mobs if we do not nip these barbaric actions in the board.

How did we become such a lawless nation?

But then, are Islamic injunctions superior to the provisions of the constitution?

Far from it.

The court has overtime sentenced those court in the acts of death. A very learnt Islamic scholar, now the CJN, had this to say in a decided case.

Credit: C. Uzogara

