Blood Sisters: Ratings And Review (Nigerian Movie On Netflix)

Yes, I am quite aware it is 4:00AM Nigerian time, and yet, I am wide awake, about to drop a review that will most likely be lengthy, so, you already know how bomb this watch was.

Please, if you have not watched Blood Sisters, I am about to unapologetically ruin the suspense for you, so, if you would like to maintain the purity of a good watch, I would advise you stop reading at this point, and perhaps return after watching.

Without further ado, here goes the review of the year (for me)

Movie: Blood Sisters

Producer(s): EbonyLife Studios (Mo Abudu), Netflix

Director(s): Biyi Bandele, Kenneth Gyang

Cast:

Ini-Dima Okojie

Nancy Isime

Kate Henshaw

Wale Ojo

Deyemi Okanlawon

Ramsey Noah

Gabriel Afolayan

Kehinde Bankole

Genoveve Umeh

Ibrahim Suleiman

Daniel Etim-Effiong

Uche Jombo

Keppy Ekpeyong

Run Time: 4 episodes of 1 hour each

Plot:

Best friends Sarah Duru (Okojie) and Kemi Sanya (Isime), go on the run, after the accidental murder of Sarah’s wealthy, influential, but extremely abusive fiancee, Kola Ademola (Okanlawon). In the hunt for the girls, secrets are revealed that threaten the facade the Ademola family matriarch, Uduak (Henshaw), has built over the years.

Review:

Hmm…like earlier stated, this is about to be a long read, because I cannot begin this review without going through a vote of thanks.

First of all, I would like to thank Aunty Mo Abudu for this brilliant work. I know I heavily shat on that atrocity of a movie they used to open the year for us, so, in the same light, I am here to douse this production in accolades.

The plot of this series was brilliant, and whoever suggested it be shot as a Limited Series, must have been communing with the angels at the time, because nothing else could have quite done justice to this Series and the many intricacies the plot presented. There were so many layers to the story, so many parts, it wasn’t just a straightforward ‘girls kill rich guy and go on the run’ story. We were introduced to subplots; some other suspects, a sordid past, a dysfunctional family, bribery, blackmail, organ harvesting, all interwoven into one storyline. Lesser writers would have muddled it all up, but kudos to the writers of this story, because no one plotline swallowed the other. Although Sarah Duru and Kemi Sanya were the leads, I feel like the plotline allowed every other actor to shine, while not overshadowing the premise of the story. The scriptwriting in this, is possibly the best of any Nigerian production on Netflix in the last couple of years. Guys, there were punchlines, especially from Officer Joe ‘Chicago’ Obasanjo (Wale Ojo),there were quotable quotes. Ah, they finished work with the script.

My next point has to be the costuming, because the casting is so good, I may have to save it for later. If you’re a fashion enthusiast, I imagine you must have been shrieking in glee at every outift reveal, particularly with Uduak Ademola (Henshaw), every piece was a hit, and damn if Miss Henshaw didn’t wear the fabric off everything that got on her skin. I just dey see “couture, couture” everywhere, Netflix’s budget did not go into any cheap shit, you can tell. Another character whose outfits I really enjoyed, whole not being flamboyant, has to be Akin’s (Daniel Etim-Effiong). It was all simple, sleeveless kaftans, but they were so age appropriate and classy. Yinka Ademola (Kehinde Bankole), also had some outfits that will have you contacting your favourite clothes vendor for a wardrobe update. Every outfit was a hit, and you know Miss Bankole had the body for those fits.

Next up, settings. Now, you all know Lekkiwood would not be Lekkiwood if no be Lagos dem set the film. We really waka round Lagos, where we no reach? We saw Lekki, we saw Falomo, we saw a private beach (I’m not sure if it was Oniru or Elegushi), we enter village, and of course, our favorites tourist site, Makoko, also got a great feature. We were treated to scenes in the luxurious and palatial mansions the Ademolas called home, and we also got to see the simple, sparse abode of the hitman Blade, (Sam), we saw a modern beach house, and the inside of a bamboo house in a quaint village. The budget was very generously spread out in the location choices, and it all worked out for good.

Next up, cinematography. Brethren, at this point, I need not go into details of how amazing the cinematography was in this movie. At no point did I not see anything clearly. The screen clear die, there were enough views of the horizon, the lighting was awesome, I only had to see Eko bridge once and never again, because other things dey to shoot, the transitions were brilliant, and the effects, flawless….but cinematography is one thing you can trust EbonyLife on, if nothing else.

And now, without further ado, I would like to touch the casting. This one will possibly continue through another post, because I would really like to delve into some of my favourite performances, but generally speaking, the casting in this movie was nothing short of brilliant. Finally, we have an All-Star cast that did not combust with too much star power. I mean, y’all saw the main cast earlier, you know you cannot assemble such a cast without creating magic, especially when the script was so good. The guest stars were TOP Stars, from Joke Silva to Segun Arinze, Tope Tedela, Patrick Doyle, Okey Uzoeshi, Zack Orji, Toyin Abraham, Edo Dike, Denrele, and still, each of these people delivered their lines with such sleek professionalism. In fact everybody was exceptional. I hadn’t seen Ini-Dima pull out a performance as good as what she gave in this, for a long time. I had almost started doubting her acting skill, because she was getting such lazy, mediocre scripts and her performances were reflecting that, but this time, she thoroughly stepped up, I most enjoyed her expressions, she sold the whole ‘abused partner’ role to the letter, and Nancy Isime was brilliant as usual, but these two while delivering brilliantly, were not my favorites. With the delivery, I would also like to properly appreciate Deyemi Okanlawon and Ramsey Noah. See, guys, Deyemi only featured in the first episode, as in, that was the only episode we actually got to see him speak, and interact, yet, his aura carried through to the last episode. It always felt like I was still watching him, even when he did not even feature. And then, there was Oga Ramsey Noah, see, una see this acting thing, leave am for Ramsey. He pulled off the role of Henchman in ways only someone with over 400 acting credits to his name and 20+ years of experience would be able to pull it off, while dressed in what is turning out to be his signature all black suit. I’m not sure Ramsey had more than 4 lines the entire 4 episodes of that Series, yet, we felt his every mood. You could tell when he was bored, when he was angry, when he was frustrated, when he was nonchalant, and yet, he never had to deliver any dialogue to relay his state of mind. It was just in his carriage and body language. Still, Ramsey was not the breakout star for me in this Series, because we all know what Ramsey can do.

For the sake of length, I would like to stop writing on the cast at this point, and just give a general conclusion that this Limited Series was brilliant. This is the kind of stuff Nollywood should be putting out on the international front, just so Netflix won’t think we are a waste of funds. While this series did not thoroughly deviate from some of the tropes Lekkiwood and Aunty Mo like to explore like the cold, unwelcoming matriarch, the obnoxiously wealthy family marrying from a middle class family, and of course, a flamboyant owambe party for the culture, these tropes did not get to swallow the essence of a good old drama. Everything blended in to create a perfect story, and I can say with my full chest, that this is the BEST Nollywood and Netflix collaboration project. Perhaps more projects should explore the possibility of a Limited Series, rather than 1h53 mins movies that leave you feeling unsatisfied.

Rating: 9/10.

Watch or Trash- If you no watch this series, you fit regret am

PS: I would like to thank everyone involved in this production for doing justice to the title ‘Blood Sisters’, after that classic from Omotola and Genevieve, I would have been so pained if they ruined the title with a mediocre production.

UP NEXT: My list of favorite performances.

Meanwhile, have you seen the Limited Series, and what are your thoughts on it?

