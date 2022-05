I hate it when I see boys with short Nika above there knees and with slippers and to worsting it they carry big iphone.

If seems they spent all their money on the iphone. Some of them cannot even afford a bottle of beer.

They don’t spend money on other things other than that iphone thing.

People without the iphone even dress well, spend well and look rich richer. But the iphone is what those boys are using to cover up.

