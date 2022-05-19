Brigadier-General S. Fulani Attacked In Abuja, His Multi-Million Naira Vehicle Stolen

A senior Army officer, Brigadier General S. Fulani has been attacked by gunmen in Abuja.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the Army General was attacked on Wednesday evening around Life Camp in the nation’s capital.

He was said to be going to his house in the area.

The gunmen also left with Fulani’s Toyota Venza vehicle marked ABJ41JB.

“Abuja is no more safe, imagine a General attacked easily. Our boss, Brigadier General S. Fulani was attacked by armed criminals around Life Camp, Abuja.

“The criminals also carted away his vehicle.”

Abuja, the nation’s capital has seen a surge in the activities of gunmen in recent months.

A few months ago, the FCT Administration raised the alarm that bandits and other criminals being forced out of key Northern states were relocating to towns around Abuja.

http://saharareporters.com/2022/05/19/exclusive-gunmen-attack-nigerian-army-general-abuja-steal-his-multi-million-naira-vehicle

