Brighton Vs Manchester United 4 – 0 – (Live)

Both seeking to build on 3-0 wins in their most recent Premier League encounters, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United prepare for battle at the Amex on Saturday evening.

Graham Potter’s side humbled Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux last weekend, while the Red Devils enjoyed a confidence-boosting success over Brentford.

If interest in Graham Potter’s services was not already building ahead of the summer, a recent spate of strong results against European-chasing teams has surely caught the eye as Brighton seek to confirm a top-half finish in the Premier League, and those efforts were boosted in the West Midlands last week.

With Wolves enduring a miserable period both in the opposition’s and their own penalty area, Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty after recently missing another before Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma also got in on the act in a 3-0 win for the rampant Seagulls.

