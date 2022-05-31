Brymo Declares Support For Tinubu, Calls Him “City Boy”

“Let a city boy be president for once”

– Brymo (2022AD)

Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or any one who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old

https://twitter.com/BrymOlawale/status/1531530000846966784?t=p-Q0qwcFyu42wS8XCY1X8Q&s=19

About having a Plan; You live in what town ?.. I live in Lagos.. Yh! City Boy.. It is like lagos moving into aso rock, it is guaranteed to work!.. even if looting is rife it’ll still be the best presidency yet.. On God!

https://twitter.com/BrymOlawale/status/1531541053127503872?t=p-Q0qwcFyu42wS8XCY1X8Q&s=19

You may be trying for God knows why, I am just looking for the best options there are, something to bridge the aspirational divide.. and it is my country as well, I have natural rights to pick a candidate and speak for why!!.

https://twitter.com/BrymOlawale/status/1531542414925733898?t=p-Q0qwcFyu42wS8XCY1X8Q&s=19

Wait!.. you don’t want to find out if truly there’s a blueprint for even future infrastructure in this city…like you wouldn’t like to have proof of all you heard of the man and this city ?..wouldn’t you like for someone to curate a working blueprint for this country ?.. I do!

https://twitter.com/BrymOlawale/status/1531544472013660160?t=p-Q0qwcFyu42wS8XCY1X8Q&s=19

