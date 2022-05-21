Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeniran As New Statistician-general

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with immediate effect.

The appointment follows the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, on 13th April, 2022.

A statement signed by Sufuyan Ojeifo, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, noted that until his appointment, Adeniran was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at NBS.

The statement added that the new NBS boss “is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics. “He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions.”



