The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari with the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, as they inspect the newly constructed King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State on May 5, 2022.

IPOB had earlier today declared total sit at home in their strongholds of Aba and Owerri, this is to protest the visit of president Buhari to Ebonyi state today.

