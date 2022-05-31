Buhari Asks APC Governors To Reduce The Number Of Aspirants, Vote Party Man

Reduce aspirants, ensure true party man becomes presidential candidate, Buhari tells APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress to ensure that a true party man emerges as the presidential candidate of the party.

The President met with all the 22 governors before his departure to Spain on a State Visit.

APC has slated its presidential nomination convention for June 6-7, 2022

WesternPost gathered that President Buhari also told the Governors and party chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who attended the meeting that the party should work to reduce the number of the presidential aspirants to a manageable size from the current 23 before the convention.

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, also admonished the party leadership to reduce the number of the aspirants when she led women delegation to the National Chairman last week.

It will be recalled that 28 aspirants paid N100m each to obtain the expression of interest and nomination forms and only 23 returned their nomination forms before the deadline. The party set up a screening panel led by former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, that started work on Monday 30th May, 2022.

The screening of the presidential aspirants is expected to today, Tuesday and the panel will send its recommendations to the National Working Committee.



