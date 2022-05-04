POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Brutal beheading of a Military couple in Imo state by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Below is a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Wednesday evening signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu;

“On behalf of the government and the entire nation, President Muhammadu Buhari expresses deep condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.”

”The corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms.”

”The President joins fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock and condemns the barbarism of the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, describing it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.” ”President Buhari calls on all leaders – community, regional and national – to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident,” said the President.”

”The President has directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of these barbaric acts and bring them to justice.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-buhari-reacts-to-killing-of-military-couple-in-imo-attacks-ipob/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related