Buhari To Leave For Spain On A State Visit

Despite preparations for the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention slated for June 6, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel to Madrid, Spain on a state visit.

Although his meeting with governors from the APC just ended at the State House, with a majority of the governors refusing to speak to reporters on the outcome of the meeting, Buhari is said to be going to Spain to honour an invitation from the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez.

According to a statement circulated by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President will also meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI at a separate meeting during the visit.

During the state visit, Buhari will discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries, which will also culminate in the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on a wide range of topics geared toward further enhancing the bilateral relations between both countries.

The statement also noted that areas, where they would further their agreement, will include: Extradition and transfer of convicted persons, Mutual Legal Assistance, Cultural Matters, Cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependants of diplomatic staff.

The meeting would also exploit cooperation on Energy, Trade and Investment, Transportation, Public Health and Sports Development.

“The President will also be the Special Guest at an Investment Forum jointly organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade, and the Confederation of Employers (CEOE) where he will speak to the gathering of top members of the Spanish business community and their Nigerian counterparts on the investment opportunities in Nigeria and ways of expanding the volume of trade as well as further collaborating for the development of the economies of both countries,” Buhari’s media aide noted.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Other members of the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

He is expected back in the country on Friday, June 3.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/31/buhari-to-leave-for-spain-on-state-visit/

