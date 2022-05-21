Buhari’s Exclusion Of South-East Is Fuelling Insecurity – Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has said that the insecurity in South-East is being fuelled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s exclusion of the people of the zone, IGBERETV reports.

Tambuwal said this while meeting with delegates from Imo State chapter of the PDP on his presidential aspiration.

The Governor who promised to quench insecurity in the region by incorporating them into his administration if elected, added that people from the zone feel cheated because Buhari left them out in the scheme of things.

He said;

“Buhari has shortchanged the South-East. I was the one who advised Saraki to choose Ike Enweremadu to become his deputy in 2015. There is a complete case of exclusion of the people of South East. The head of the ten most important parastatals are not from South-East, including the CBN governor.

“None of the service chiefs is from the South-East. The president, the vice president, the Senate president, the deputy senate president, the speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy is from the South-East. Under my watch that can’t happen. Every part of this country will be carried along.

“South-East and Imo State in particular can’t be excluded. The PDP will win back Imo when I become president. Igbo people are industrial. You will find a partner in me. We are working together with our brothers in Sokoto. We have restored normalcy now in Sokoto State. I will be a president for all Nigerians.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1420439/buharis-exclusion-south-east-fuelling-insecurity-tambuwal/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related