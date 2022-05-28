Buhari’s Nephew, 7 Others Lose APC Rep Return Ticket In Katsina

Eight incumbent House of Representatives members from Katsina State, including Fatuhu Muhammadu, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, representing Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu Federal Constituency failed in their bids to become the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 election.

Fatuhu Muhammad, is one of the son of President Buhari’s elder sister. He was defeated by Aminu Jamo who polled 117 votes while Fatuhu got only 30 votes. according to the result announced by Bala Zango, the constituency returning officer.

Similarly, Murtala Isa, currently representing Faskari/Sabuwa/Dandume constituency was defeated by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dalhatu Tafoki.

The Katsina Deputy Speaker got 96 votes as against Isa’s five to clinch the ticket.

In Katsina central constituency, the immediate former commissioner of sports and social development, Sani Danlami also defeated the incumbent law maker representing the constituency, Salisu Isansi.

Recall that Mr Danlami represented the constituency in 2015 but lost the position to Mr Isansi in 2019.

Danlami secured 51 votes to beat Mr Isansi who got only 7 votes.

It’s the same story for Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci federal constituency where Usman Banye polled 77 votes to beat the incumbent, Hamza Dalhatu who secured 56 votes.

The story is not different in Mani/Bindawa constituency where the incumbent, Ashiru Mani was defeated by Ahmed Yusuf who got 56 votes against 54 to stop Mr Mani from returning to the House of Representatives.

Similarly, the incumbent lawmaker representing Safana/Danmusa/Batsari constituency,

Ahmed Dayyabu lost the bid to clinch a return ticket after he was defeated by the immediate erstwhile Commissioner for Special Duties, Abdulkadir Zakka.

So also did Aminu Balele, a former Special Adviser on Sports Development and Chairman of Katsina United snatched the return ticket for Kurfi/Dustin Ma constituency from the incumbent, after polling 97 votes to beat the incumbent, Armayau Kado who secured only 8 votes.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/buharis-nephew-7-others-lose-apc-return-ticket/

