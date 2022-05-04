‘Call Wike To Order’ – MEND Demands Immediate Release Of Hon. Dagogo

MEND Demands Immediate Release Of Hon. Farrah Dagogo, Tells PDP To Call Wike To Order

The leadership of Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND has reacted to the unlawful arrest of the member representing Degema-Bonny Federal constituency and an aspirant for Rivers Governorship, Hon. Farrah Dagogo, alleging that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is behind the unlawful arrest.

While calling on the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to call Wike to order, MEND is demanding the immediate release of Dagogo, insisting that his arrest is a political witch hunt by Gov. Wike who believes that Dagogo poses a threat to his choice of successor as governor in 2023.

In a release on Wednesday, MEND says Hon. Dagogo is a good son of Niger Delta and has committed so much to the uplifting of the people of Niger Delta before his entry into politics.

MEND said contrary to allegations by Gov. Wike that Hon. Dagogo launched an attack and caused crisis at the screening venue of National Assembly aspirants in Port Harcourt, there is nothing to show that an attack was carried out.

MEND notes that police had arrived the venue of the screening to arrest some men who were engaged in peaceful protest. Out of the 19 persons arrested, four according to MEND were released because they belong to the camp of anointed aspirant of Gov Wike.



Source: https://massmediang.com/breaking-mend-demands-immediate-release-of-hon-farrah-dagogo-tells-pdp-to-call-wike-to-order/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related