THE National Hajj Commission on Thursday warned politicians against engaging in any political activities, including discussions and rallies that were detrimental to the sanctity of the Holy mosque in Saudi Arabia.

The organisation described the action of some Nigerian politicians displaying posters of their candidates in the grand mosque in Makkah during the Ramadan Umrah (lesser Hajj) as a sacrilege that attracts penalties when apprehended.

The spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, who issued the warning in a statement, reminded politicians that the “Saudi Arabian authorities are very strict on any form of politicking while in their land.”

She said, “NAHCON leadership had observed with dismay the unfortunate trend where politicians displayed posters of their candidates in the grand mosque in Makkah.

“Kindly recall that the Saudi Arabian authorities are very strict on any form of politicking, while in their land especially not in the Holy Kaabah where devotees engage in solemn prayers.

“This action is tantamount to the desecration of a religious sanctuary which attracts penalties when apprehended. Hence, in the actors’ interest and Nigeria’s image, pilgrims are cautioned to desist from such illegal activities please.”



https://punchng.com/campaign-in-mecca-desecration-of-religious-sanctuary-nahcon/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1651798281

