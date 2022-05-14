Can Dangote be broke? By Niyi Tabiti

Everyone danced as we shared drinks and food that night. Neighbours who had not said hello or seen themselves before mingled and threw banters at one another in the compound. It was the first New Year get together.

I joined them in the middle of the merriment. The wine was flowing and spirit was high especially among the young entrepreneurs in our midst.

“Baba, bring your cup you must finish this Jameson”, one of them told me excitedly. I allowed him as we continued the groove. We shook hands again.

Minutes later, the cup fell from my hand when the young man (barely in his 30s) started arguing that ‘Hushpuppi is richer than Dangote! ”

I have seen people argue stupidly but none had been this bold!😁😁 On the way to my apartment, I knew he was not just under the influence of alcohol, he needed to stop worshipping god of instagram.

This episode came to mind when I read a story yesterday that Dangote is broke! That story reeks of abysmal ignorance.

There is a difference between personal money and business fund. Just like the mobile telecom starters, people finance projects from consortium of banks and International finance corporations and clubs.

Dangote is the greatest businessman out of Africa right now. Even if he has billions of loans to repay, the man who owns Dangote Sugar,Dangote Cement,Dangote Salt can not be broke!

Niyi Tabiti

Lagos-Nigeria.

