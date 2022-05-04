Can He Get University Admission With This WAEC Result?

I sat for WAEC in 2012 and I got this result

Eng. C6
Maths. C6
Phy. D7
Chem. C5
Bio. D7
F.maths D7
Geo. B..
A.Igbo. A1
Econs. C..

Can I get admission with this results and which course of study will be suitable for my result.

Thanks

