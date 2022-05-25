Can I Do My Internship Program At ExxonMobil Or Total Without Connections?

Hello everyone, hello geoscientist and engineers in the house, I’m a 300l of geology department from one of prestigious state university around the south South.

So I will be doing my Undergraduate Internship program Immediately strike is call off, actually I wish to do it in ExxonMobil or Total, but to me I know everything isn’t about connection

So I want any experience staff here to explain on how I can make it to ExxonMobil or total even after my graduation

2, I also have a question that has been bothering me for a while now, is it possible to be a contract staff in many oil companies, to me I think is good, they will only call when they need you and pay you well, even if one Bleep up, u still know that u have a place in other companies too and u won’t be bothered

3, do oil company employ geologist and geophysicist as an explorer or a drilling engineer

4, who did they need most between geoscientist (petroleum geologist, geochemist, geophysicist as an explorer, geological engineer, reservoir geologist) and

Engineers ( chemical engineer, mechanical engineer, civil engineer and electrical engineer)

Who do they employ most

Thanks

