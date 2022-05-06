Celestial Church Music Director, Adetiran dies

The Music Director of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC)Worldwide, Baba Oluwole Adetiran has passed on. GISTMASTER gathered Adetiran died on Friday 6 May 2022 after protracted illness that includes prostrate cancer,hypertension and diabetes.

According to profile of Adetiran, he was born about 75 years ago. He is credited as the music legend that composed the national anthem of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1984. He studied Music at the University of Nigeria. He later became the head of music department,The Polytechnic Ibadan.

Baba Adetiran’s contribution to movement development in Celestial Church is widely noted. He is the leader of the Central Choir of CCC. The likes of Sola Allyson were said to have passed through his tutelage.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related