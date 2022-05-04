Celta Vigo Striker, Mina, Jailed For 4 Years Over Sexual Abuse. Club Suspends Him

La-liga player Santi Mina is facing the sack after being handed a four-year prison sentence for sexual abuse and suspended by his club.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to four years in jail, although he is expected to appeal and will remain a free man until his appeal is decided.

Santi Mina went on trial on March 28 at Almeria’s Provincial Court along with friend David Goldar, who plays for second division Spanish side Union Deportiva Ibiza.

Mina was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a caravan outside a nightclub in the holiday resort of Mojacar near Almeria.

State prosecutors demanded an eight-year prison sentence on conviction at the beginning of his trial and private prosecutors acting for his victim said they wanted him jailed for nine-and-a-half years if judges ended up convicting him as charged.

As well as being found guilty of a lesser charge of sexual abuse, Mina has also been ordered to pay his victim £42,000 and handed a restraining order preventing him from going within 500 metres of her for the next 12 years.

David Goldar, who was only accused of a sex crime by private prosecutors and not state lawyers, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mina and Goldar protested their innocence at the start of their trial, saying the sex they had was “consensual.”

On Wednesday, the Celta Vigo star learnt he had been cleared of rape but found guilty of sexually abusing a woman in a caravan in June 2017 following a trial that started at the end of March.

Prosecutors claimed in a pre-trial indictment the Mina entered the caravan Goldar and the woman was already inside “completely naked and with a lustful desire to satisfy his sexual appetite.”

Santi Mina, the son of a Celta Vigo footballer, made his professional debut with the club in 2013 before signing for Valencia in July 4 2015.

He rejoined his old side in the summer of 2019.

In Spain, first-time offenders only escape prison if the jail sentence they receive is two years or less.

It is normal for entry into prison to be delayed until the final appeal against conviction and sentence has been exhausted except for all but the most dangerous offenders.

On Wednesday, Spanish papers were speculating Santi Mina, full name Santiago Mina Lorenzo, could have his contract terminated if he lost his appeal.



RC Celta Vigo reacts:

As a result of the ruling of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almería, issued today, RC Celta has decided to open a disciplinary file on the player Santiago Mina to elucidate his work responsibilities in view of this resolution. For this reason and as a precaution, it has been decided to temporarily remove the player from first team training, without prejudice to his continuing to carry out the activities indicated by the club for this purpose.

RC Celta respects the player’s right to defence, but is obliged to take measures against those events that notoriously undermine the image of the club and directly attack its values, showing once again its absolute rejection of the offense defined in the judicial resolution.



