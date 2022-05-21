Chairman Of Keffi LGA And Aide Missing As Gunmen Kill Orderly (Photos)

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers shot dead Alhassan Habeeb, an orderly to the Executive Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council.

It was gathered that the deceased was killed by the unknown gunmen with the whereabout of the Chairman, Shehu Baba and one other aide unknown.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked their vehicle along Keffi-Akwanga road, Nasarawa State where Habeeb was killed on the spot.

A source who is familiar with the deceased told salemgists that Habeeb was a 400level student of Nasarawa State University, sociology department.

He said before his tragic death, he was married and blessed with a child.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdz27tHgMfC/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related