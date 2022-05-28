Champions League Final Delayed By 15 Minutes For “Security Reasons”

The Champions league final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been delayed for “security reasons”.

UEFA wrote on its verified Twitter page:

For security reasons, the UEFA champions League final kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes.

It will now start at 21:15 CET

#UCLfinal



https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1530623939734536200?t=d5EB9cdTznja7zETTf0vSg&s=19

A further delay has been announced to the kick-off of tonight’s Champions League final.

https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1530628699552464900?t=uFjehVHNKaB-qKCOCsTc9g&s=19

