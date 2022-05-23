Checkout All That Progress Got As Winner Of Nigerian Idol Season 7 (Photos)

Progress has emerged the winner of the popular music talent show Nigerian Idol Season 7 sponsored by TECNO. This was announced at the grand finale tonight.

The show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, announced Progress as the winner after he battled with Zadok, for the grand prize worth N100m.

After weeks of watching the top 12 contestants singing their hearts out on the live shows to earn fan votes, Progress and Zadok emerged as the final two.

For the finale, D’banj and Simi, who are also judges for the show, performed on stage and thrilled the audience.

As the winner of the competition, Progress goes home with a cash prize up to 100M inclusive an SUV. He also get an all expense paid trip to Kenya from TECNO which he’ll be accompanied by winners from the TECNO Win A Trip Promo who participated in the TECNO Home Edition or recently bought any of the CAMON 18 series.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related