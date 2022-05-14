Checkout The Best Female Dressed At AMVCA 2022 Red Carpet (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro who just won AMVCA Best Actress In A Drama – Movie/TV Series has won another award as the Best Dressed at the red carpet. She won 500k.
Related Posts
- Reasons Why Muslims Should Not Support Extra-Judicial Killings – Islamic Educator
- Funke Akindele Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actress In A Comedy – Movie/TV Series (Photo)
- Broda Shaggi Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actor In A Comedy – Movie/TV Series (Photo)
- Osas Ighodaro Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actress In A Drama – Movie/TV Series (Photo)
- Stan Nze Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actor In A Drama – Movie/TV Series (Photos)