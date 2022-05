After going behind at the break against Manchester United at Kings Meadow, the blues women came back in the second half to win 4-2 against Manchester United.

Superb goals from Sam Kerr(2), Erin Cuthbert, and Guro Reiten ensures that Chelsea are Champions for 3 seasons in a row. Setting a WSL record.

Sam Kerr also clinching the Top goal scorer award with 20 goals to her name this season.

Congratulations to Chelsea Women and the coach Emma Hayes.

