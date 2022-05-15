Chelsea Vs Liverpool: Fans Fault Tuchel For Not Replacing Mendy With Kepa

The Senegal international could not rescue the Blues from losing to the Reds during Saturday’s penalty shootout at Wembley

Football eEnthusiasts were left unimpressed with Thomas Tuchel’s decision not to replace Edouard Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga during Saturday’s FA Cup final.

With the score between Chelsea and Liverpool tied at 0-0 after 120 minutes, the Reds emerged as champions of the competition via the shootout.

During the ensuing kicks, Mendy was only able to stop Sadio Mane’s penalty but failed to deny James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Kostas Tsimikas from finding the net.

Gutted by the outcome at Wembley, Chelsea fans are unhappy with Tuchel’s choice of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner over the Spain international.

After putting up a decent display, Mendy was out to deny his international colleague Mane from scoring during the shootout.

That also inspired kind words for the former Rennes star with many suggesting that the Spaniard would not have done anything extraordinary.

With this, Jurgen Klopp becomes the first German coach to lift the FA Cup, and two more trophies are still available to his Liverpool side, who are yet to contest the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

For the Blues who have endured a torrid campaign, they would be hoping to regroup for their final two Premier League fixtures against Leicester City and Watford.

Would Kepa have saved Chelsea against Liverpool? Let’s know in the comments.

