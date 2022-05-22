Chelsea Vs Watford 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Several players could return to Roy Hodgson’s squad as Watford travel to Chelsea for the final game of the 2021/22 campaign on Sunday (May 22, 4pm KO).

Kiko Femenía and Joshua King have both recovered from illness, while Tom Cleverley is available again following a rib injury.

Samir was a late withdrawal ahead of the Leicester City clash last weekend after picking up a groin injury in the warm-up, but the Brazilian has trained this week, as has Cucho Hernández, who has been absent since April with a hamstring injury.

Peter Etebo is certainly out after picking up an injury in training, while Emmanuel Dennis (knee), Shaq Forde (ankle), Juraj Kucka (knee), Imrân Louza (knee) and Ismaïla Sarr (knee) all remain unavailable.

