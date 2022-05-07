Chelsea Vs Wolves 2 – 0 – (Live)

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this weekend’s game against Chelsea short of form, but then again so are the hosts.

Bruno Lage’s men have just one win in their last five Premier League matches. Last week’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton was not only a a big setback for their European hopes, it’s threatened to put a different gloss on what has been an otherwise good campaign.

A win over the Blues would put a positive spin on the season again and it might be the right time to take them on. On Sunday they were second best against an Everton side that has been mostly putrid this term.

