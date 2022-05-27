Chief Dan Okeke Emerges APC Reps Candidate In Ohafia/Arochukwu Fed Constituency (Pix)

Business mogul and entrepreneur Chief Dan Okeke has been elected the House of Representatives candidate for Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency of Abia State.

At the primary election conducted in Arochukwu on Friday, out of a total of 110 accredited voters, Chief Okeke polled 96 votes to trounce four other contestants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lytftQJ1-M

Declaring him the winner of the primary election, chairman of the election committee, Joe Eze Aru said the outcome of the election is the collective will of delegates.

In his acceptance remark, Chief Okeke said the victory will be a watershed towards making the constituency great.

He expressed displeasure that the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency have for years been neglected due to poor representation at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, a development he said he is committed to reversing.

He said, “It is a collective task for us all to reposition our communities in a bid to build Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency of our dream. We must all work together across board to take our constituency to enviable heights.

“I am strongly convinced that with the support of the people of Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency, I will come out victorious in the 2023 general elections.

“Let us remain committed and determined in mobilizing support for the APC at all levels.”

He applauded the national, state and local government leadership of APC for ensuring a level playing field for all the contestants at the primary election, assuring loyalty and commitment to the development of the party.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/chief-dan-okeke-emerges-apc-reps-candidate-arochukwu-ohafia-fed-constituency-abia-state-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related