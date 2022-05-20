Child Survives Car Accident That Killed Mum In Minna. Help Needed To Find Family

Child Survives Motor Accident That Killed Mother In Minna. Help Needed To Locate Family (Graphic Photo)

A broadcaster at Prestige FM Radio, Minna, Niger state, Nurudden Isyaku, is seeking for information on the family of a child whose mother died in an accident on Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

“She died as a result of Accident Along Paiko Minna Road this evening, her corpse is at the I B B Specialist Hospital. She left behind the little baby on this picture,” he wrote.

“Pls if you know her or her relatives contact me or Mustafa on the following number: 0803 640 8941″ you can also visit the Hospital”, he added.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0X6ZdDcoLSNZcgxK4X94sYRpiptWPfGCa5UcEgKrEomhAYtYm7WVBdSkTHjhrc39Ul&id=100002356131261

The graphic picture of the deceased mother was attached so that family and friends of the deceased can identify by her and go help the child.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related