Children’s Day Celebration In Pictures

Here are some beautiful pictures of 2022 children’s day celebration

I remember how exciting children’s day used to be in those days.

All the schools in my local government will troop out for the panoply with different spectacular display.

No one is even talking about the event this year.

Children’s Day is a commemorative date celebrated annually in honor of children, whose date of observance varies by country. In 1925, International Children’s Day was first proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare.

