Come & Rescue Me My Lord – Okorocha Prayed On The Floor When EFCC Stormed His House

Earlier today, it was reported widely how EFCC Official stormed the residence of the Former Governor of Imo State and one of APC Presidential Aspirants, over a certain sum of money traced to him. It was also reported that the governor claimed the anti graft didn’t come with search or arrest warrant so he refused to open his door.

In a related development, a live recorded video of the mood of the former governor while the officials of the EFCC stormed his home has surfaced online.

The video which seem to be a live Instagram video from by one of his daughters shows how Chief Rochas Okorocha was lying on the floor of the house, praying to God for help, saying “Come to my rescue my lord and my God” while the rest of the family were asking if they can open.

