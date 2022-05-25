Come & Rescue Me My Lord – Okorocha Prayed On The Floor When EFCC Stormed His House

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnPXnPBa8vM

Earlier today, it was reported widely how EFCC Official stormed the residence of the Former Governor of Imo State and one of APC Presidential Aspirants, over a certain sum of money traced to him. It was also reported that the governor claimed the anti graft didn’t come with search or arrest warrant so he refused to open his door.

Video 1 (Okorocha calling on God)

In a related development, a live recorded video of the mood of the former governor while the officials of the EFCC stormed his home has surfaced online.

Video II (The full video of EFCC operation)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWOjdLbFdzw

The video which seem to be a live Instagram video from by one of his daughters shows how Chief Rochas Okorocha was lying on the floor of the house, praying to God for help, saying “Come to my rescue my lord and my God” while the rest of the family were asking if they can open.

Source Lindaikejiblog

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cd80XcwAer2/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: