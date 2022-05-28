Commotion In RCCG Single Dating Group (Read Chat)

Commotion in RCCG dating group as women accuse the men there of dating multiple Christian sisters in the group and promising marriage to multiple women

There is a bit of commotion in the RCCG City of David dating group created last year to connect single Christians together.

Recall that in December 2021, it was announced that the Reedemed Christian Church of God, City of David parish, created a dating app called Reedemers Connect.

The church said the dating app was “exclusively for Christian singles, widows, widowers, and unmarried seniors in the RCCG global family with serious intent to get married within a year or two upon enlisting as a member”.

Well, it turns out that the purpose of the group has been defeated and this has created tension in the WhatsApp group created for members who joined the dating app.

Some group members took to the platform yesterday, May 26, to allege that there are married men in the group who are pretending to be single to trap unsuspecting single sisters.

Others allege that some of the men are dating multiple sisters at once and promising marriage to them all.

One woman said a brother from the group invited her to a hotel and she was forced to ask him if he met her in a group for hookups.

Some of the women shamed the men by sharing their photos and as they did, other women who have been promised marriage by the same men spoke up.

It was also reported that there are some sisters in the group who demand money before agreeing to chat with brothers from the group.

Many group members say the purpose for creating the group has been defeated and asked why people were not vetted before being allowed into the group, to deter married men and men in relationships from getting in.

Some group members say they are still in the group just because of the Christian teachings because they no longer believe they can find a God-fearing partner there.



