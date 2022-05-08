Completion Of Umuahia Ikwuano Ikot-Ekpene Road My Utmost Priority – Rep Onuigbo

The Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Sam Onuigbo has assured that he will ensure the completion of Umuahia Ikwuano Ikot-Ekene road in due time.

He said the search to represent the people is anchored on having a listening ear to the yearnings and aspirations of his people, pointing out that when he came on board, the Ikwuano/Umuahia Ikot Ekpene Federal road was in a deplorable condition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij0pJrJx_DM

He revealed that he was able to find a temporary solution to the road in 2015 after he was sworn-in.

The federal lawmaker spoke on Friday 6th May, 2022 while declaring his interest to represent the good people of Abia Central in the senate in Umuahia.

He noted that he has attracted and concluded numerous projects for his constituents including the ongoing construction of Umuahia/Ikwuano Ikot Ekpene Federal road, adding that he will make sure that the road would be completed in due time.

Onuigbo, further added that he is committed to making sure that good governance is entrenched, stressing that it is time to redefine leadership, which should centre around the people.

He noted that based on the aforementioned, he has decided to serve the people in higher capacity and redefine representation, adding that 2023 should present itself as an opportunity to correct the mistakes of today, stressing that he is the best candidate to represent the people of Abia central senatorial zone, as his wealth of experience in human leadership, makes him eminently qualified.

Similarly, the party’s aspirant for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Obilo Ogbonna described Onuigbo as a trail-blazer and an astute parliamentarian.

He added that if elected into the office, he would continue from where Onuigbo stopped, and appealed to the electorate to make APC their party of choice.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/completion-umuahia-ikwuano-ikot-ekpene-road-utmost-priority-rep-onuigbo-assures/

