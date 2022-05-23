Condemn The Murder In Your Region The Way You Condemned That Of Sokoto – Shehu Sani

You condemn ‘the murder’ in Sokoto but you don’t have the courage and the conscience to condemn the murderous activities of Gunmen and unknown Gunmen in your area (shokoto),including the slaughter of a legislator; that is hypocrisy and cowardice.

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1528650122799742978

