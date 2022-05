Help me guys

i notice oral thrush some weeks ago, i stopped smoking cause i read it to be one of the cause, i do notice stomach rumbling sometimes too

i have used nystatin suspension but it not working and it finished

please anyone who had experience with oral thrush here, does it must mean HIV/AID symptoms

Help me o i can’t think straight days ago, thinking it might be hiv

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related