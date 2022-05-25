‘Could This Lump In My Chest Be Cancerous?’

Good afternoon Nairalanders.

Please I need your input on the predicament I found myself in.

Roughly 3 months ago, I discovered something like a lump in my breast the left side precisely but it wasn’t painful if not pressed. Initially, I didn’t see it as something serious until clear fluid began to show on the nipple when pressed and the size of the lump seems reduced when water is being squeezed out.

3weeks after the discovery, I went to see a Medical Doctor in a Federal University Health Centre where I’m schooling. I narrated my ordeal to her and asked me to pull off my T-shirt for her to see the lump in the breast which I did.

She did visual check only. No examination or anything. she said it nothing to worry about that it normal.

She then asked of my age? Told her I’m in my mid-twenties (was specific when telling her tho). Her response was that it normal. Then I told her about some researches I made on the internet, that I think it should be normal if am still in my teens prolly because of puberty. Her response was still the same couldn’t believe my ears.

Later told her about the nipple discharge (clear liquid) coming out when pressed. She laughed it off and said maybe it breast milk. I was very vexed and told her what’s that suppose to mean, saw the vexed look on my face she then apologized that she didn’t mean that way that’s normal. She asked if it painful? I said no if not pressed and she gave the same response as usual.

It has been over 2months now I met the Medic but can’t get it off my mind. The thought of the lump being cancerous that it’ll better if the lump is examined on time has been on my mind ever since then.

Please Medics/Health Practitioners come to my aid, is the Medical Doctor right about lump not being cancerous?

Pls pardon my grammatical errors.

