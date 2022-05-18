Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To May 26

Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu till May 26, 2022 for continuation of trial, ABN TV reports.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had announced the adjournment date after dismissing application for bail brought before her by Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling, held that since Kanu was earlier granted bail in 2017 and jumped the bail, the court must first determine the real reason he jumped the bail before applying for another one.

Justice Nyako then dismissed the application for bail.

She, therefore, announced May 26 for the continuation of trial.



