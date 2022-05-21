Court Jails 2 Yahoo Boys For ₦1.3 Billion Fraud In Benin (Pictures)

Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters for N1.3 billion Fraud in Benin

….Forfeits vehicle, landed property to FG

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin-City on Thursday May 19, 2022, convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters: Eghaghe Etinosa and Osaretin Kelly to four years imprisonment, for defrauding their victims a total sum of N1, 321,273,278 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty One Million, Two Hundred and Seventy Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy Eight Naira).

They were arraigned on one–count separate charge by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC. Etinosa was docked for serving as a picker “aka Aza man,” (receiver of funds) for internet fraudsters. On his part, Kelly impersonated the identity of one Dottie Ayanda, a South African woman in order to defraud his victims.



