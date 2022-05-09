Court Refuses Emefiele’s Request To Restrain INEC, AGF Over Ambition

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele’s request to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami preventing him from his Presidential Ambition.

The CBN Governor on Monday told the Court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

The CBN Governor through his Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, told the court that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

The court in its ruling, however, summonsed INEC, and AGF to appear before it on May 12, to show cause on why status quo antebellum, should not be granted to the CBN Governor.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/05/09/breaking-court-refuses-emefieles-request-to-restrain-inec-agf-over-presidential-ambition/

