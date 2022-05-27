Court Rejects Okorocha’s Plea For Bail

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, refused to admit Sen. Rocha’s Okorocha, who is currently at the EFCC’s custody, to a bail.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, instead, ordered Okorocha, through his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun, SAN, to put the anti-graft agency on notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria !NAN) reports that Olanipekun had, in an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/28/2022, prayed the court to grant Okorocha bail on liberal terms pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice filed on May 25.

The ex-parte motion was dated and filed May 26.

But Justice Ekwo held that since the matter would be coming up on Monday, May 30, making an order for the release of the lawmaker on bail would be unnecessary

The senior lawyer also hinted that he had also filed a motion on notice, seeking for his client’s bail.

The judge, who fixed May 30 for the hearing of the motions, directed the lawyer to put the EFCC on notice



