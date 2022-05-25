The Federal High Court, Lagos Division has restrained a former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos branch, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo and seven others from collecting union dues and levies from commercial drivers that are non-union members in all motor parks in Lagos State.

The seven others are the Registered Trustees Of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Registered Trustees Of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); Registered Trustees Of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Justice Peter Lifu made the order by granting an ex parte application in a suit filed by a lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, who sued for himself and a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON).

Details Shortly…

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-court-restrains-mc-oluomo-nurtw-others-from-collecting-union-levies/

