Cross River PDP Primaries Turn Violent. Policeman Shot Dead, 2 Wounded (Photos)

By Obio Monday

One policeman has been confirmed dead while two others were seriously injured on Monday, May 23 in Obudu, Cross River State during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives primaries for Obudu/Bekwerra/Obanliku Federal Constituency.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS’ correspondent reports that heavily armed thugs invaded Handmaid Nursery and Primary School, the venue for the primaries and opened fire on the policemen and delegates, destroying and burning cars and other properties.

One of the policemen, identified as Martins Mbang, died on the spot while the second policeman who was seriously inured was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

A source told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that one other person was shot and was also rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the incident to GRASSROOT REPORTERS in a telephone conversation, Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, said: “one of the policemen died while the other one is receiving treatment”.

Meanwhile, the PDP has postponed the primaries for Obudu/Bekwerra/Obanliku Federal Constituency. No date was announced by the party.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/05/photos-1-policeman-confirmed-dead-2.html

