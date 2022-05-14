Cubana Chief Priest Buys 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Worth N110 Million

Celebrity Bar Man, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest and Imo-born show promoter, businessman, who is the Owner of Club Xhrine in Owerri has silently gifted himself a 2022 Toyota land cruiser in 2022.

Carmart now understands Cubana Chief Priest has taken Toyota land cruiser as his favourite ride, recall on March 16, 2022, we reported that Mr Pascal also bought 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser.

About 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be equipped with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that would produce equal to or less than 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are expected to be standard. This big V8 engine should have no problem hustling the Land Cruiser around town and up to highway speeds.

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is an SUV in Nigeria and it’s already available for purchase in most Nigerian showrooms. Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 Gas engine that is good for 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque with a Four-wheel drive 8-speed automatic transmission. The expected launch date for this model is November 2021 and the Expected price is between N84 million to N110 million.

