Customs Officer Slaps Aide To Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YnQ85Ox5bk

Customs Officer Slaps An Aide To Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa (Photos, Video)

A video of a Nigerian customs officer slapping an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has surfaced online, IGBERETV reports

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, shared the video of the moment the customs officer slapped Mr. Samson Nwachukwu along the Benin/Agbor Expressway on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the presence of his colleague and a military officer.

In the video, the officer can be heard angrily asking who Mr. Samson Nwachukwu is after he had told him he is a Special Assistant to Delta State Governor before slapping him. The video ended with the military officer telling the customs officer to “get this man down.”

Although, Gwamnishu didn’t reveal what led to the assault, but he vowed to demand Justice on behalf of Mr. Nwachukwu.

Gwamnishu’s Instagram posts read;

“Att: Nigeria Custom @hqnigerianarmy

Yesterday, custom officer and Army officer along Benin/Agbor Expressway confidently assaulted our Human Rights volunteer and Special Assistant to Delta State Governor (Ombudsman), Mr Samson Nwachukwu @samchukx #EndImpunity

Our volunteer as expected never retaliated but endured the pain. We will protest this assault till the Authority discipline these men.

We are shutting down that expressway to demand for Justice. We want to know his crime.

#EndBrutality”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdS9sRHtbMt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“UPDATE:

SOLIDARITY MEETING FOR SAMSON NWACHUKWU.

I wish to express my displeasure at the physical assault meted on one of our own, the Director of intelligence/intervention, Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation and Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Mr Samson Nwachukwu by some custom officers under the instructions of a rogue army officer. What a bummer!

This sad event occured along Benin/Agbor Expressway on the 7th of May, 2022 on his way to carry out his activities of daily living.

Its no surprise that he did not retaliate the slap on his face as a well groomed Nigerian under the siege of our foundation, Behind Bars Human Rights.

I suppose this has happened to so many other citizens whom are more or less helpless in such situations.

We will not handle this abuse on our own with kid’s gloves as we request that the officers are fished out and arrested as we go through due process to ensure justice is served accordingly and offenders brought to book.

AS YOU WISH TO JOIN US DEMAND FOR JUSTICE, please find below details of Emergency solidarity meeting.

*MEETING NOTICE*

This is to notify all Behind Bars Members, friends of Behind Bars and supporters of Behind Bars of Emergency meeting to be held tomorrow

VENUE: CENOTAPH by HIGH COURT ROAD ASABA, Delta State.

Date: 9th May, 2022

12:00pm

Please join us as we begin the process of demanding for #Justice4SamsonNwachukwu

FOR DIRECTION CALL INFLUENCE VIA 0803959 6987

Thank you

Harrison Gwamnishu

DG, Behind Bars.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTLtzPtHXQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

