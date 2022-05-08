Dangers Of Living In A Shared Flat

Please nls, I need your advice.

My Fiancé rented a 1 room and Palour out of a 3 bedroom flat. Its well demarcated so they only share the kitchen. The other two rooms are occupied by 2 different individuals which were tenants before him. He came in through one of the earlier occupants and they’ve been living very fine.

Please I wish to know

What are the dangers of living in such apartment if perhaps issues arise because

1. The lawyer or the landlord according to him, is not aware of the development. Once the rent expires, they get paid and so have no need coming around in a long time.

2. From what my guy said, All 3 of them are not the first occupant of the Flat. It was handed over from the original tenant to his co tenant who rented it out to him.

3. Though he has the lion share of all bills(electric and security), since he occupy the larger part of the house, he has no access to the original rent receipt.

4. Other flat, are all occupied by family men and have no need to share. Just his flat.

So, the enlightened in the house, please what are the dangers of living in such place perhaps issues arise among the tenants in the future?

